Horan Securities Inc. Has $382,000 Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.9% in the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 11.3% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Trane Technologies by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:TT traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $186.39. 237,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,512,740. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $125.26 and a 1-year high of $196.22. The stock has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $177.43 and its 200-day moving average is $178.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TT shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $176.00 to $163.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.58.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.