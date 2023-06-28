Horan Securities Inc. Increases Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,062 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Motco grew its position in Williams Companies by 306.2% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 52.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 1,178.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WMB shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Raymond James lowered Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial lowered Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.42.

Williams Companies Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Williams Companies stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.04. The company had a trading volume of 7,639,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,124,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.84 and a 200 day moving average of $30.70. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $35.79.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 22.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 84.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $223,014.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 241,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,482,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $440,848.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,615,694.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $223,014.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 241,360 shares in the company, valued at $7,482,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Articles

