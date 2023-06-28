Horan Securities Inc. Purchases 3,159 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $146,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.5% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 65,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 892,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,286,000 after purchasing an additional 76,229 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $39.44. 7,029,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,469,619. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $33.49 and a 12 month high of $42.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.40.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

