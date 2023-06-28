Horizons Active Cdn Dividend ETF to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (TSE:HAL)

Horizons Active Cdn Dividend ETF (TSE:HAL – Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1777 per share on Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Horizons Active Cdn Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Horizons Active Cdn Dividend ETF stock traded up C$0.06 on Wednesday, hitting C$18.83. The company had a trading volume of 11,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,679. Horizons Active Cdn Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of C$18.45 and a 1 year high of C$21.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$19.28 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.61.

Horizons Active Cdn Dividend ETF Company Profile

