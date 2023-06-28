Horizons Active Cdn Dividend ETF (TSE:HAL) to Issue $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Horizons Active Cdn Dividend ETF (TSE:HAL – Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1777 per share on Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.
Horizons Active Cdn Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of TSE:HAL traded up C$0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$18.83. 11,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,679. Horizons Active Cdn Dividend ETF has a one year low of C$18.45 and a one year high of C$21.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$19.28 and a 200 day moving average of C$19.61.
About Horizons Active Cdn Dividend ETF
