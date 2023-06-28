Horizons Active Cdn Dividend ETF (TSE:HAL) to Issue $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Horizons Active Cdn Dividend ETF (TSE:HAL – Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1777 per share on Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Horizons Active Cdn Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of TSE:HAL traded up C$0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$18.83. 11,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,679. Horizons Active Cdn Dividend ETF has a one year low of C$18.45 and a one year high of C$21.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$19.28 and a 200 day moving average of C$19.61.

Get Horizons Active Cdn Dividend ETF alerts:

About Horizons Active Cdn Dividend ETF

(Free Report)

Featured Articles

Founded in 1919, Halliburton is one of the world’s largest providers of products and services to the energy industry. With more than 40,000 employees, representing 140 nationalities in more than 70 countries, the company helps its customers maximize value throughout the lifecycle of the reservoir – from locating hydrocarbons and managing geological data, to drilling and formation evaluation, well construction and completion, and optimizing production throughout the life of the asset.

Receive News & Ratings for Horizons Active Cdn Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizons Active Cdn Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.