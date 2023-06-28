Hotel Chocolat Group (OTCMKTS:HCHOF) Trading 3.2% Higher

Hotel Chocolat Group plc (OTCMKTS:HCHOF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.60 and last traded at $1.60. Approximately 3,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 2,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

Hotel Chocolat Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day moving average of $2.23.

Hotel Chocolat Group Company Profile

Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures and retails chocolates and cocoa-related products under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Saint Lucia, the United States, and Japan. It offers a range of chocolates, including gifts, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as coffee drinks; wine, beer, and spirits; and beauty products.

