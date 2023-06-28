Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $76.65

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $76.65 and traded as high as $84.52. Huron Consulting Group shares last traded at $83.89, with a volume of 95,857 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HURN shares. Benchmark increased their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Down 1.3 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 0.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.20. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $317.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO C. Mark Hussey acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.48 per share, with a total value of $144,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,286 shares in the company, valued at $7,993,529.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO C. Mark Hussey acquired 2,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.48 per share, with a total value of $144,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 110,286 shares in the company, valued at $7,993,529.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John D. Kelly bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.29 per share, for a total transaction of $112,935.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,711.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huron Consulting Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 188.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; financial advisory; software products; and digital solutions, spanning technology and analytic-related services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

Featured Articles

