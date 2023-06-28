Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $76.65

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $76.65 and traded as high as $84.52. Huron Consulting Group shares last traded at $83.89, with a volume of 95,857 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently weighed in on HURN shares. Benchmark increased their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Huron Consulting Group Stock Down 1.3 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 0.56.
Insider Buying and Selling at Huron Consulting Group
In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO C. Mark Hussey acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.48 per share, with a total value of $144,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,286 shares in the company, valued at $7,993,529.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO C. Mark Hussey acquired 2,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.48 per share, with a total value of $144,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 110,286 shares in the company, valued at $7,993,529.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John D. Kelly bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.29 per share, for a total transaction of $112,935.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,711.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huron Consulting Group
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 188.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.
Huron Consulting Group Company Profile
Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; financial advisory; software products; and digital solutions, spanning technology and analytic-related services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.
