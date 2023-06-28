Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) Shares Gap Down to $2.96

Shares of Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.96, but opened at $2.83. Hut 8 Mining shares last traded at $2.82, with a volume of 755,479 shares changing hands.

HUT has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $2.00 to $1.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 9.85 and a quick ratio of 9.85.

Hut 8 Mining ( NASDAQ:HUT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.45 million. Hut 8 Mining had a negative net margin of 157.77% and a negative return on equity of 24.75%. As a group, analysts predict that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUT. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Hut 8 Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Hut 8 Mining by 1,045.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,842 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Hut 8 Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hut 8 Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Hut 8 Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

