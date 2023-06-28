IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 72,339 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 114% from the previous session’s volume of 33,828 shares.The stock last traded at $57.03 and had previously closed at $54.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IES in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

IES Trading Up 4.1 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at IES

IES ( NASDAQ:IESC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The firm had revenue of $568.90 million during the quarter.

In other IES news, COO Matthew J. Simmes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $107,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 66,919 shares in the company, valued at $3,597,565.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Tracy Mclauchlin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total value of $478,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,681,661.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Matthew J. Simmes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $107,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,597,565.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,221 shares of company stock worth $1,581,515 over the last 90 days. 59.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coombe Bender & Co LLC increased its stake in IES by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 71,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in IES by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 14,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in IES during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. AltraVue Capital LLC increased its position in IES by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 511,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,189,000 after purchasing an additional 8,940 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in IES by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 92,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

IES Company Profile

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

Featured Articles

