IFP Advisors Inc Buys 143,899 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 72.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 341,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143,899 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.37% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $17,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 81,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 45,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $47.80 on Wednesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.62 and a 1-year high of $48.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.93.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

