IFP Advisors Inc Buys 145,867 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 649.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,867 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 0.9% of IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.05% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $21,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TLT. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 308,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,716,000 after acquiring an additional 109,913 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 73,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,835,000 after acquiring an additional 19,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 40,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ TLT opened at $103.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.26. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.85 and a 52-week high of $120.69.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.273 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%.

(Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.