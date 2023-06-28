IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,883 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 773,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 18,617 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,793.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Prostatis Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 40,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $46,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPEM opened at $34.35 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $36.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.17 and a 200 day moving average of $34.19.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

