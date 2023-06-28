IFP Advisors Inc Has $4.87 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 52.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,006 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $277.82 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $262.21 and its 200-day moving average is $242.86. The stock has a market cap of $90.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $283.65.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

