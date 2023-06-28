IFP Advisors Inc Has $5.21 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,338 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $5,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFV opened at $48.47 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.20 and a 200-day moving average of $48.50. The company has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

