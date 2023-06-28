IFP Advisors Inc Has $6.67 Million Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,920 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $6,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $44.25 on Wednesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $51.57. The firm has a market cap of $78.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.35 and a 200-day moving average of $45.71.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.50%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 120.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MO has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.63.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Articles

