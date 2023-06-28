IFP Advisors Inc Has $7.45 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,894 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $7,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 105,206.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,259,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,223,000 after purchasing an additional 15,245,485 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $549,727,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,614,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,212,000 after buying an additional 2,677,178 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $81,543,000. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,683.8% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 1,537,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,908,000 after buying an additional 1,451,362 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $59.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.91 and a 12 month high of $62.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.62.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

