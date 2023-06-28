IFP Advisors Inc Raises Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 236,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SWS Partners increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of SCHM opened at $69.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $59.74 and a 1-year high of $74.30.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

