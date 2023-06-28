IFP Advisors Inc Sells 217,491 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 227,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,491 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Darwin Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 304.1% in the first quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 29,272 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 124,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,064,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $7,440,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,151,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,223,000 after acquiring an additional 252,122 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

SPYV opened at $42.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.67. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $43.47.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

