IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Director M Kathleen Behrens Buys 112,500 Shares

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Free Report) Director M Kathleen Behrens bought 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $900,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 330,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,645,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

IGM Biosciences Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of IGM Biosciences stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.98. The stock had a trading volume of 339,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,595. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.32. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $28.20. The firm has a market cap of $386.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of -0.23.

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.04. IGM Biosciences had a negative net margin of 14,363.10% and a negative return on equity of 74.30%. The business had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 million. Sell-side analysts expect that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of IGM Biosciences

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $850,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $580,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 923.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 5,524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $45.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.63.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's product candidate, including imvotamab (IGM-2323), an IgM-based CD20 x CD3 bispecific antibody T cell engager that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.