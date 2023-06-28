IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Director M Kathleen Behrens Buys 112,500 Shares

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Free Report) Director M Kathleen Behrens bought 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $900,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 330,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,645,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
IGM Biosciences Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of IGM Biosciences stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.98. The stock had a trading volume of 339,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,595. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.32. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $28.20. The firm has a market cap of $386.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of -0.23.
IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.04. IGM Biosciences had a negative net margin of 14,363.10% and a negative return on equity of 74.30%. The business had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 million. Sell-side analysts expect that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.97 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $45.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.63.
IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's product candidate, including imvotamab (IGM-2323), an IgM-based CD20 x CD3 bispecific antibody T cell engager that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).
