Incannex Healthcare (NASDAQ:IXHL) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Shares of Incannex Healthcare Limited (NASDAQ:IXHL – Get Rating) dropped 5.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.78 and last traded at $1.78. Approximately 4,274 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 5,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.

Incannex Healthcare Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.48.

Get Incannex Healthcare alerts:

Institutional Trading of Incannex Healthcare

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Incannex Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Incannex Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Incannex Healthcare by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 7,161 shares during the period. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Incannex Healthcare

Incannex Healthcare Limited engages in the research, development, and sale of medicinal cannabinoid and psychedelic pharmaceutical products and therapies in Australia. It offers APIRx-1801, an ultrapure tetrahydrocannabinol; APIRx-1802, an ultrapure CBD; and APIRx-1803, an ultrapure cannabigerol. The company also develops IHL-42X, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for obstructive sleep apnea; Psi-GAD that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for generalized anxiety disorder; MedChew Dronabinol, which has completed Phase Ia clinical trial for nausea and vomiting in chemotherapy; CanChew Plus that has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for irritable bowel syndrome; APIRx-1601, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for vitiligo; APIRx-1602 that has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for psoriasis; and APIRx-1603, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for atopic dermatitis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Incannex Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incannex Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.