Independent Wealth Network Inc. Acquires 1,778 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HDV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $853,748,000. Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,606 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,163,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,161 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,566,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $684,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,781,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $185,673,000 after purchasing an additional 683,878 shares during the period.

Shares of HDV opened at $99.33 on Wednesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $91.24 and a twelve month high of $109.01. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.97.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

