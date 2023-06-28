Independent Wealth Network Inc. Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 53,015,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,031,000 after buying an additional 3,604,620 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 22,028,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,562,000 after buying an additional 411,048 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,676,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,749,000 after buying an additional 2,065,576 shares in the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $331,786,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,324,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,094,000 after buying an additional 702,362 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $32.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.87. The stock has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $33.80.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

