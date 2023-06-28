Independent Wealth Network Inc. Buys 227 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 31,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 58.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Stock Performance

MO stock opened at $44.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.35 and a 200-day moving average of $45.71. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $51.57. The company has a market capitalization of $79.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.48%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 120.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.63.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.