Independent Wealth Network Inc. Has $1.25 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 0.8% of Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $72.76 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $69.09 and a 52-week high of $77.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.29.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.187 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

