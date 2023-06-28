Independent Wealth Network Inc. Has $518,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 751 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 139.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

GOVT opened at $22.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.13.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

