Independent Wealth Network Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. cut its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. owned about 0.06% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PKW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 3,794.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,101,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $265,363,000 after buying an additional 3,021,854 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 4,902.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,607,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,930 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,739,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 527,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,105,000 after purchasing an additional 130,630 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 151,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,667,000 after purchasing an additional 86,298 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PKW stock opened at $88.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $981.53 million, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.09. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $73.80 and a 52-week high of $92.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.01 and its 200 day moving average is $84.75.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

