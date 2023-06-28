Independent Wealth Network Inc. Sells 323 Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. decreased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HACK. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 33.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 6,099 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 72.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 31,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period.

Shares of HACK opened at $49.79 on Wednesday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a one year low of $40.65 and a one year high of $51.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.61 and a 200 day moving average of $46.39.

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

