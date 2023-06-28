Independent Wealth Network Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,242 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $45.69 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $47.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.94.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.