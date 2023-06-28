Ingles Markets, Incorporated Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share on Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th.

Ingles Markets has a dividend payout ratio of 10.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Ingles Markets alerts:

Ingles Markets Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IMKTA traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.53. 19,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,657. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.68. Ingles Markets has a fifty-two week low of $78.32 and a fifty-two week high of $102.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ingles Markets ( NASDAQ:IMKTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 4.28%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Ingles Markets in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ingles Markets in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Ingles Markets by 717.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Ingles Markets by 1,066.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Ingles Markets by 16,571.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Ingles Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th.

About Ingles Markets

(Get Rating)

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.