Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.71

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.71 per share on Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th.

Ingredion has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Ingredion has a payout ratio of 29.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ingredion to earn $9.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.7%.

Ingredion Stock Performance

INGR traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $104.16. 73,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,626. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.77. Ingredion has a twelve month low of $78.81 and a twelve month high of $113.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.51%. Ingredion’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ingredion will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James D. Gray sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.90, for a total transaction of $524,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,504. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO James D. Gray sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.90, for a total transaction of $524,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,504. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total transaction of $128,261.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,032.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,910 shares of company stock worth $842,394 in the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INGR. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $120.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

