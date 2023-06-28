Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.71

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.71 per share on Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th.
Ingredion has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Ingredion has a payout ratio of 29.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ingredion to earn $9.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.7%.
Ingredion Stock Performance
INGR traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $104.16. 73,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,626. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.77. Ingredion has a twelve month low of $78.81 and a twelve month high of $113.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CFO James D. Gray sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.90, for a total transaction of $524,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,504. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,164 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total transaction of $128,261.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,032.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,910 shares of company stock worth $842,394 in the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INGR. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
INGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $120.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.40.
Ingredion Company Profile
Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.
