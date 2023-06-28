Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock opened at C$12.63 on Wednesday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a one year low of C$12.41 and a one year high of C$20.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.27, a PEG ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.38, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$218.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$211.90 million. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.72%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.2500495 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Innergex Renewable Energy

INE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CSFB cut their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.83.

(Get Rating)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Further Reading

