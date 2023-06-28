Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Price Target Lowered to C$17.25 at Scotiabank

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$19.25 to C$17.25 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 38.33% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, CSFB reduced their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$18.75.
Innergex Renewable Energy Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of INE traded down C$0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$12.47. 139,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,668. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of C$12.41 and a 12 month high of C$20.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.38.
About Innergex Renewable Energy
Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.
