InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND) Short Interest Up 2,122.3% in June

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,384,500 shares, a growth of 2,122.3% from the May 31st total of 107,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 120,320,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

InnerScope Hearing Technologies Price Performance

OTCMKTS INND remained flat at $0.00 on Wednesday. 62,250,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,984,840. InnerScope Hearing Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.03.

About InnerScope Hearing Technologies

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc provides hearing aids and its hearable, and wearable personal sound amplifier products to retail hearing aid dispensing community. The company engages in the provision of manufacturing and direct-to-consumer distribution/retail of hearing aids, personal sound amplifier products, hearing related treatment therapies, and doctor-formulated dietary hearing supplements.

