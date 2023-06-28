InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND) Short Interest Up 2,122.3% in June

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,384,500 shares, a growth of 2,122.3% from the May 31st total of 107,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 120,320,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS INND remained flat at $0.00 on Wednesday. 62,250,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,984,840. InnerScope Hearing Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.03.
