Insider Buying: MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Major Shareholder Buys 450,000 Shares of Stock

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) major shareholder Bihua Chen purchased 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.63 per share, for a total transaction of $20,533,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,127,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,319,573. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of MLTX stock traded down $0.95 on Wednesday, hitting $50.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,222,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,258. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.94 and a fifty-two week high of $55.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.70 and a beta of 0.93.

Get MoonLake Immunotherapeutics alerts:

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Analysts predict that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MLTX shares. SVB Securities lifted their price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $28.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $36.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $33.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

About MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

(Free Report)

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.