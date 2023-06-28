Insider Selling: FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Major Shareholder Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Free Report) major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,823,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,834,859.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Arc Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 28th, Arc Family Trust sold 35,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $96,950.00.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Arc Family Trust sold 35,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total transaction of $92,050.00.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Arc Family Trust sold 30,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total transaction of $74,400.00.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Arc Family Trust sold 30,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total transaction of $77,400.00.

On Monday, June 12th, Arc Family Trust sold 35,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total transaction of $92,400.00.

On Thursday, June 8th, Arc Family Trust sold 30,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total transaction of $81,600.00.

On Tuesday, June 6th, Arc Family Trust sold 35,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $96,950.00.

FTC Solar Stock Up 7.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCI traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,910,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,605. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $5.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTC Solar

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 73.06% and a negative return on equity of 94.60%. The company had revenue of $40.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.52 million. On average, analysts forecast that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its position in FTC Solar by 4.5% during the first quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 117,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC bought a new position in FTC Solar during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in FTC Solar during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management bought a new position in FTC Solar during the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in FTC Solar during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of FTC Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

About FTC Solar

(Free Report)

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides Pioneer, a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution that allows for a pile count reduction per megawatt.

