Insider Selling: nib holdings limited (ASX:NHF) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

nib holdings limited (ASX:NHF – Get Rating) insider Mark Fitzgibbon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of A$8.91 ($5.94), for a total transaction of A$44,565.00 ($29,710.00).

Mark Fitzgibbon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 16th, Mark Fitzgibbon sold 6,010 shares of NIB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$8.61 ($5.74), for a total transaction of A$51,752.11 ($34,501.41).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.68, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

About NIB

nib holdings limited, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites and distributes private health insurance to residents, international students, and visitors in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Australian Residents Health Insurance, New Zealand Insurance, International (Inbound) Health Insurance, and nib Travel segments.

