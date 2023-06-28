Insider Selling: Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) insider Michael J. Malecek sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $349,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael J. Malecek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 31st, Michael J. Malecek sold 5,000 shares of Prothena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total transaction of $323,200.00.

On Wednesday, April 26th, Michael J. Malecek sold 5,000 shares of Prothena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $267,300.00.

Prothena Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTA traded up $1.43 on Wednesday, reaching $70.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,364. Prothena Co. plc has a 52-week low of $25.02 and a 52-week high of $79.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.72 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prothena

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.06). Prothena had a negative net margin of 232.19% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The company had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Prothena by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Prothena by 61.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Prothena by 16.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Prothena in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Prothena from $98.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of Prothena in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prothena in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Prothena from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.33.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; NNC6019 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

