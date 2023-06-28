Insider Selling: S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Insider Sells 200 Shares of Stock

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.69, for a total transaction of $78,138.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,068,146.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Saugata Saha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 20th, Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.43, for a total transaction of $76,886.00.

On Tuesday, June 13th, Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $77,254.00.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $391.52. 719,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,277,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $368.46 and its 200 day moving average is $355.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.11. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $279.32 and a one year high of $402.92.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.35%.

Institutional Trading of S&P Global

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,744,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,875,846,000 after purchasing an additional 549,673 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 9,329,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,216,570,000 after purchasing an additional 145,038 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,368,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,628,000 after purchasing an additional 188,161 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,940,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,042,765,000 after purchasing an additional 23,949 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,116 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.00.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

