Insider Selling: Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) CEO Sells 69,975 Shares of Stock

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 69,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $3,148,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,416,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,730,935. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dara Khosrowshahi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

On Monday, June 26th, Dara Khosrowshahi sold 30,025 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,351,125.00.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

UBER stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.26. 28,149,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,329,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $89.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.58, a PEG ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.35. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $45.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 43.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 89.3% in the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 848 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.44.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.