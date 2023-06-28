Insight Folios Inc Acquires 4,793 Shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Insight Folios Inc grew its holdings in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares during the period. Universal comprises approximately 2.5% of Insight Folios Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Insight Folios Inc owned about 0.44% of Universal worth $5,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Universal by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Universal by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Universal by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Universal by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Universal by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, VP Preston Douglas Wigner sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $159,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 49,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,634,206. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE UVV traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.93. 38,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,299. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.72. Universal Co. has a 1 year low of $43.64 and a 1 year high of $61.30.

Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $693.98 million for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 6.78%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. This is a boost from Universal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Universal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.58%.

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

