Insight Folios Inc Boosts Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Insight Folios Inc increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,063 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for 2.7% of Insight Folios Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 55.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.52. 955,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,841,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.43 billion, a PE ratio of 67.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.80. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 337.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.20.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.