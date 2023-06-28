Insight Folios Inc Cuts Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Insight Folios Inc lowered its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Dover were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Dover during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Dover during the 1st quarter worth $938,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,055,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 17,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total value of $2,470,424.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,586,728.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dover stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.17. 128,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,434. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $114.49 and a twelve month high of $160.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.94. Dover had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.93%.

DOV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Dover from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dover from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Dover from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dover has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.31.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

