Insight Folios Inc Has $239,000 Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Insight Folios Inc raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 271.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,554,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $568,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523,022 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 113,894.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,804,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800,671 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,603,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,661 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,260,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,158,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,138,000 after purchasing an additional 771,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

SWK stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.67. 432,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,753,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.24 and a twelve month high of $118.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.46. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.31.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.32. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $99.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.33.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.