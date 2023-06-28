Insight Folios Inc Sells 6,747 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Insight Folios Inc lessened its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,747 shares during the quarter. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 201.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. 888 reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.39.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE EMR traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $89.12. 812,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,444,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.58 and its 200 day moving average is $86.87. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $99.65. The company has a market capitalization of $50.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.39.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

