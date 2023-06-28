Insight Folios Inc Trims Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Insight Folios Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cardinal Health by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,680,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896,875 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,230,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,893,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in Cardinal Health by 13,599.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,719,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699,819 shares during the period. Finally, Elliott Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.12. 613,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,430,484. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.61. The company has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a PE ratio of 53.51, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.76. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.32 and a twelve month high of $94.31.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $50.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.63 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 81.55% and a net margin of 0.23%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.79%.

CAH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $97.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $76.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.79.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

