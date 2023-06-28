Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Director Jerry C. Griffin Sells 529 Shares

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.87, for a total transaction of $167,095.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,497 shares in the company, valued at $2,052,207.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of INSP traded up $7.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $316.90. 343,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,857. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.62 and a 1-year high of $323.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $293.87 and a 200-day moving average of $266.52.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $315.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $321.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $335.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.89.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 7,850.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

About Inspire Medical Systems

(Free Report)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.