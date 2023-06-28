Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Receives C$223.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$223.33.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IFC shares. Barclays cut their target price on Intact Financial from C$235.00 to C$220.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Intact Financial from C$240.00 to C$242.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on Intact Financial from C$220.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$232.00 to C$229.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

Intact Financial Price Performance

TSE:IFC opened at C$199.12 on Wednesday. Intact Financial has a one year low of C$177.33 and a one year high of C$209.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of C$34.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$200.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$197.60.

Intact Financial Dividend Announcement

Intact Financial ( TSE:IFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.94 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$5.33 billion during the quarter. Intact Financial had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 11.14%. Equities research analysts expect that Intact Financial will post 13.0052736 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner-occupied residences, and seasonal residences, as well as travel insurance.

