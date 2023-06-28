Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Trading 12% Higher

Shares of Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR – Get Rating) traded up 12% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.43 and last traded at C$1.40. 115,978 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the average session volume of 56,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Integra Resources from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Integra Resources from C$5.63 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Pi Financial reduced their target price on shares of Integra Resources from C$2.45 to C$1.45 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on shares of Integra Resources from C$2.35 to C$5.85 in a report on Friday, June 9th.

Get Integra Resources alerts:

Integra Resources Stock Up 12.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.36, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.00 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.88. The stock has a market cap of C$96.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.04.

About Integra Resources

Integra Resources ( CVE:ITR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.15) by C($0.13). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Integra Resources Corp. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.