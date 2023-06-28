International Biotechnology Trust (LON:IBT) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $682.57

International Biotechnology Trust plc (LON:IBT – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 682.57 ($8.68) and traded as low as GBX 652 ($8.29). International Biotechnology Trust shares last traded at GBX 652 ($8.29), with a volume of 33,219 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £266.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1,203.40 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 666.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 682.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.03, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

International Biotechnology Trust plc specializes in investments in development stage and late stage companies. The majority of the fund's assets are generally invested in smaller and mid-capitalization quoted companies, with a minority in larger capitalization quoted companies. It makes long only investments.

