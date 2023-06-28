International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC decreased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,030 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,459,000 after purchasing an additional 127,093 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 35.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,157,000 after buying an additional 46,756 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.20.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:IBM opened at $132.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.80. The company has a market capitalization of $120.17 billion, a PE ratio of 67.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 337.06%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

